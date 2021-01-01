From kirkland's
Painted Pumpkin Canvas Art Print
This lovely Painted Pumpkin Canvas Art Print will make the perfect addition to your fall decor! Its painted style will look great hanging on your walls or atop your mantle. Art measures 8L x 1.25W x 8H in. Distinctively printed on stretched canvas Wrapped edges complete the look Features a pumpkin subject Hues of orange, green, and gray Artist: Lauri Ketchum Weight: 2 lbs. Comes ready for wall mount; no additional hanging hardware required Can also be used for tabletop display Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. Contact your local Kirkland's store for availability. Quantities and selection may vary by location.