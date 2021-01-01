From in-es art design
Paint A Cemento Wall Sconce by In-Es Art Design - Color: Grey (PAINT A CEMENTO - 8)
Advertisement
The Paint A Cemento Wall Sconce from In-Es Art Design is a flexible modern design handcrafted with an emphasis on tactile sensations and atmosphere. For Italy-based In-Es Art Design, craftsmanship is at the center of the studios fusion of art and design. Made using traditional techniques, deep texture pairs with clean form in the sconces shade. Its interior is made with a tactile surface of nebulite, a material comprised of resin and fibers. Its exterior juxtaposes elegantly with a smooth, neutral-hued cement finish. Wrapping over a flex arm, soft nylon adds to the artful character of the piece as its fine folds catch brief highlights and shadows. The piece mounts to the wall with a clean, compact backplate. Fitting for task or ambient purposes, light streaming through the textured surface of the shade does so with a soft, diffused quality. In 2003, Italian artist and designer Ocilunam founded In-es.artdesign with a focus on diverse home lighting options. Most of In-es.artdesign's pieces utilize Nebulite, a fabric that, when stretched, represents the soft glow of the moon; the artist muses shadow and light coupled with bright color and textured materials to create each of his unique pieces. With a range of products spanning from pendant and floor lights to table lamps, wall sconces, and outdoor luminaries, In-es.artdesign brings an accessible luxury experience to the home. Color: Grey.