Paige Wall Sconce by Mitzi - Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Bronze - Finish: Antique - (H193301-OB)

The Paige Wall Sconce by Mitzi - Hudson Valley Lighting introduces an unparalleled sense of completeness and sophistication to any contemporary decor. It uses a steel framed motif that suspends opal matte glass with delicate cap adornments finished in a modern tone. To bring home it's vintage appeal, its creamy white orb shade is a touch of mid-century design that makes a statement. This simple wall mounted sconce features a rounded backplate. With less clutter and more creativity, Mitzi is attainable high design. Inspired by the founder of Hudson Valley Lighting's grandmother, a painter and master antique-finder, Mitzi mixes classic with contemporary, sacrificing no quality along the way. Designed with thoughtful simplicity, Mitzi lighting fixtures embody form and function in perfect harmony. Color: Bronze. Finish: Old Bronze