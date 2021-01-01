Paige 9-Light Chandelier by Mitzi - Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Brass - Finish: Antique - (H193809-AGB)

Vintage mid-century inspiration meets indie rock inspo with the Mitzi - Hudson Valley Lighting Paige 9-Light Chandelier. A perfect accent for spaces big and small, it features a 9-light design with opal glossy glass shades that are arranged in a circle and gentle suspended. Each is adorned with a cutaway accent in handcrafted steel and suspended using a simple rod and round mount. It's the perfect culmination of styles old and new into something distinctive and eye catching. With less clutter and more creativity, Mitzi is attainable high design. Inspired by the founder of Hudson Valley Lighting's grandmother, a painter and master antique-finder, Mitzi mixes classic with contemporary, sacrificing no quality along the way. Designed with thoughtful simplicity, Mitzi lighting fixtures embody form and function in perfect harmony. Shape: Globe. Color: Brass. Finish: Aged Brass