Pagas Modern And Contemporary Two-Tone Dark Brown And Walnut Brown Finished Wood 7-Piece Dining Set in , 5

Imbue your dining space with the elegance of the finely crafted Pagas dining set. Made in Malaysia, this wooden set includes four chairs and one table showcasing a rich dark brown finish. Each chair features a stunning geometric cut out design on its backrest for added visual appeal, while a walnut brown finished wood scoop seat lends casual comfort. Requiring assembly, the rectangular tabletop provides ample elbow room for each member of the table. Elegant and comfortable, the Pagas dining set elevates any dining experience. Chair Color: Walnut, Table Color: Walnut