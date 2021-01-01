From winston porter
Pagar 7 - Piece Extendable Rubberwood Solid Wood Dining Set
This excellent dining set features a gorgeous finish that works with a number of different attractive themes. Created from prime quality rubberwood known as Asian hardwood, no heat treated pressured wood like MDF, particleboard, or veneer top fabricated. The dining table features an extendable leaf that can be easily expanded making dining areas for personal occasions or great parties. This square wooden table can fit 4 to 8 persons easily. This amazing kitchen table makes a really good addition to all kitchen space and corresponds to all sorts of dining room concepts. The standard height chair offers luxurious seating as well as a stylish design. It features a padded, foam-filled interior with tightly wrapped fabric upholstery. A thick welt trim lines these chairs for a stylish finishing touch. The frames are made of high-quality wood that makes the chairs very durable and stable. The dinette chair is engineered to offer a great amount of comfort to your spine and thus reduce the chances of back pain. The standard shape, size, and design make the dining area significantly attractive. This contemporary, budget-friendly, durable, and comfortable dining room furniture set can be a good choice if you are looking for a great dining time experience with family and friends.