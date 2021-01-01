Silver-tone stainless steel case with a grey leather strap. Fixed silver-tone stainless steel bezel. Grey dial with silver-tone sword-shaped hands and Roman numeral & diamond hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Square case shape. Case size: 28.5 mm. Buckle clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Fashion watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. GV2 by Gevril Padova Quartz Diamond Grey Dial Ladies Watch 12301.