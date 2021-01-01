From paddywax candles

Paddywax Persona Collection Scented Candle, 4-Ounce, Amber Smoke

$33.90
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

AMBER SMOKE: We work with perfumers to source nature's finest ingredients, creating high-quality, candles that tell a special fragrance story to fit your mood A UNIQUE PERSONALITY FOR EACH FACE: The Persona collection features ceramic vessels, each embossed with its own unique face and adorned with a hat to hold incense cones or strike anywhere matches CLEAN BURN: Carefully hand poured at our Nashville factory, this 4-ounce vessel is filled with our Amber Smoke scent; soy-blend wax and cotton wick helps your candle burn beautifully; trim wick before a new burn for a contained flame and even burn UPCYCLED BEAUTY: Vessel is designed with upcycling in mind - after burning the candle, freeze jars overnight to cleanly remove the wax and wick; great for storing beauty items, holding knick knacks, or as a planter ARTFULLY CRAFTED: Paddywax is an artisan company specializing in candles and diffusers that that are made with quality materials, inspiring color palettes, and intriguing fragrances to set the tone in your home

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com