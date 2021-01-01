From gatsby
Gatsby Padded Leather Horse Halter, Horse
**Remember to measure for the perfect fit** The Gatsby Padded Leather Horse Halter combines beautiful craftsmanship with a padded design to keep your horse comfy. It’s crafted from supple, pre-conditioned leather. An adjustable chin and a double buckle crown allow for a customized fit. A rolled throat with snap makes for a quick and easy on and off. The halter features a padded noseband, crown and cheek pieces so your horse can comfortably wear it for hours at a time. All of the hardware is solid brass for superior quality and durability. It’s durable enough for everyday use and turnout, but also features the eye-catching style you’ll want in a show halter.