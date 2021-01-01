From earth mama angel baby
Pack Refrigerator Thermometer For Fridge Freezer Chiller Cooler Temperature Gauge
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. ESSENTIAL FRIDGE FREEZER THERMOMETER PACK - Each thermometer can be used as a fridge thermometer or as a freezer thermometer. CLEAN & SIMPLE DESIGN! - Both refrigerator thermometers have a blue, red and green temperature scale indicating recommended temperature for safe storage of food for your fridge freezer FANTASTIC VALUE - When it comes to fridge thermometers and freezer thermometers, we only offer the best quality and accuracy and this item is just that! QUALITY GUARANTEED - Our carefully sourced range of refrigeration thermometers are manufactured to the highest of standards our customers expect EXCEPTIONAL CUSTOMER SERVICE - With a wealth of experience our team are here to help with any questions, advice or tips you may have.