Sauder Pacific View Coffee Table, Chalked Chestnut Finish

Advertisement
A square coffee table stands out in any roomand with the coastal style of this coffee table from the Pacific View collection, your new living room centerpiece will catch the eye of all of your guests. This coffee table includes two drawers with full extension slides that are perfect for storing the coziest blankets, extra pillows, your reading materials and remotes. This square coffee table with storage features a large top surface space with enough room for your drinks, photos of your family, and those special home decor items that make your room pop. Finished on all sides for versatile placement in any room of your home, this storage coffee table looks polished from every angle. It makes the perfect addition to the living room, den, or guest room. A patented T-lock drawer system makes assembling your new wood coffee table quick and easy. Finished in Chalked Chestnut with Seagrass finish accents, this coffee table with drawer will be the exciting addition to any room in your home.