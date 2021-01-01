From pacific green pops
Pacific Green Solid Color Gift Tote Bag
This pacific green design is an ideal gift for those that love pink green and blue accessories. A pacific green design featuring a single solid color design. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.