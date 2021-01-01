Pacific Crest Trail, PCT Hikers Shirts & Gifts Pacific Crest Trail, PCT, My Therapy Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Also known as the PCT, the Pacific Crest Trail is one of the top hiking trails in the United States. Running roughly 2,650 miles and covering three states, it is also one of the top hiking trails in the World. Keepsake PCT Hiking T-shirt & accessories. PCT’s southern terminus is south of Camp, California, its northern terminus is at edge of British Columbia, Canada’s Manning Park. The trail runs north to south through California, Oregon, & Washington, through National Forest & protected wilderness. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only