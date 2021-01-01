Kovacs P952-2-L First Encounter 15" Wide LED Flush Mount Bowl Ceiling Fixture Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount

Kovacs P952-2-L First Encounter 15" Wide LED Flush Mount Bowl Ceiling Fixture FeaturesConstructed of steel and glassIncludes a frosted glass and colored glass shadeIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers ETL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 5"Width: 15"Depth: 15"Product Weight: 11.75 lbsCanopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 13-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 812.9Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 95 CRIWattage: 17 wattsVoltage: 115 voltsAverage Hours: 30000 Flush Mount Brushed Nickel