Kovacs P932-L Golden Eclipse 8" Wide LED Mini Pendant Coal / Honey Gold Indoor Lighting Pendants

Kovacs P932-L Golden Eclipse 8" Wide LED Mini Pendant FeaturesConstructed from steel and aluminumIncludes a metal shadeSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers Adjustable cord includedETL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 8-1/4"Width: 7-7/8"Depth: 7-7/8"Product Weight: 2.05 lbsCanopy Height: 7/8"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 318Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 94 CRIWattage: 8 wattsAverage Hours: 30000 Coal / Honey Gold