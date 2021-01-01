Kovacs P8218-044B-L Hexacomb 32-1/2" Wide Integrated LED Linear Chandelier with Frosted Acrylic Shades Matte White Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Kovacs P8218-044B-L Hexacomb 32-1/2" Wide Integrated LED Linear Chandelier with Frosted Acrylic Shades A geometric honeycomb structure merged with angled acrylic panels create a stream of illumination in the Hexacomb Collection by George Kovacs. Perfect for home or commercial areas, the sleek configurations of light form a chic modern aesthetic.Features Comes with acrylic shadesIntegrated LED lightingMounted with adjustable cordDesigned for commercial or residential useCovered under a manufacturer 1 year warrantyDimensions Height: 59"Width: 32-1/2"Depth: 18-1/2"Product Weight: 8.5 lbsElectrical Specifications Bulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesLumens: 1991Wattage: 50 wattsColor Temperature: 3000KAverage Hours: 30,000 Matte White