Craftmade P8211 Single Light 13-3/4" Wide Pendant Nordic Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants

Craftmade P8211 Single Light 13-3/4" Wide Pendant FeaturesConstructed from brass and woodFixture includes a clear glass shadeRequires (1) 60 watt max medium (E26) bulbMounted with adjustable cordRecommended for use with Edison style bulbsUL rated for dry locationsComes with a 1 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 18"Maximum Height: 115"Width: 13-3/4"Depth: 13-3/4"Wire Length: 96"Shade Height: 13-3/8"Shade Width: 11-1/16"Canopy Height: 15/16"Canopy Width: 4-13/16"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Nordic Bronze