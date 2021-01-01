Kovacs P8172-670-L Roulette 25-1/2" Wide Integrated LED Ring Chandelier with Acrylic Shade Satin Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Kovacs P8172-670-L Roulette 25-1/2" Wide Integrated LED Ring Chandelier with Acrylic Shade This LED chandelier from the Roulette Collection by George Kovacs contains a myriad of individual disks that reflect light from a luminous LED ring of glistening Satin Bronze.Features Comes with round acrylic shadeIntegrated LED lightingMounted with adjustable cordCovered under a manufacturer 1 year warrantyDimensions Height: 59"Width: 25-1/2"Depth: 25-1/2"Product Weight: 15.8 lbsElectrical Specifications Bulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesLumens: 1960Wattage: 49 wattsColor Temperature: 3000KAverage Hours: 30,000 Satin Bronze