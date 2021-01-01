Kovacs P8131-044-L Star Gate 33-1/2" Wide Integrated LED Ring Chandelier with Acrylic Shade White Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Kovacs P8131-044-L Star Gate 33-1/2" Wide Integrated LED Ring Chandelier with Acrylic Shade A slightly tapered, Stark White, ribbed shade with an acrylic interior diffuser provides this Star Gate with a spectacular source of perpetual light from a drum of lustrous LEDs.Features Comes with round acrylic shadeIntegrated LED lightingMounted with adjustable cordCovered under a manufacturer 1 year warrantyDimensions Height: 47-1/4"Width: 33-1/2"Depth: 33-1/2"Product Weight: 25.1 lbsElectrical Specifications Bulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesLumens: 2800Wattage: 70 wattsColor Temperature: 3000KAverage Hours: 30,000 White