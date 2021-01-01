From kovacs
Kovacs P7988-077 2 Light 18.25" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture from the Layover Collection Chrome Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush
Kovacs P7988-077 2 Light 18.25" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture from the Layover Collection Two Light Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture from the Layover CollectionFeatures: White fabric drum shadeRated for damp locationsDrum shades offer a simple, elegant design for any roomDesigned to cast light in a downward directionSuitable for indoor use onlySpecifications: Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoEnergy Star: NoHeight: 6.75"Number of Bulbs: 2Product Weight: 10.16 lbsShade Material: FabricShade Type: DrumVoltage: 120vWattage: 200Watts Per Bulb: 100Since 1954, George Kovacs has been at the forefront of developing the modern and contemporary design concept. These bold ideas have been conceived, then incorporated, into visionary lighting designs. They have become the favorites of today and the bold trendsetting styles of the future. Kovacs lighting fixtures cover the array of indoor lighting including: chandeliers, pendants, wall sconces, lamps, track and under cabinet lighting. Experience for yourself the visionary legacy of George Kovacs in the choice of ceiling lighting fixtures in your own home. Semi-Flush Chrome