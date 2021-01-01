Craftmade P7251 Single Light 6-5/8" Wide Mini Pendant with Clear Glass Shade Brushed Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Craftmade P7251 Single Light 6-5/8" Wide Mini Pendant with Clear Glass Shade FeaturesSteel constructionIncludes clear glass shadeRequires (1) 60 watt Medium (E26) bulbCord suspended designCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsCUL rated for dry locationsComes with a one year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 13"Width: 6-5/8"Wire Length: 120"Shade Height: 13"Shade Width: 6-5/8"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Brushed Polished Nickel