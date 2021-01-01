From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P710057 Adagio 2 Light 16" Tall Wall Sconce Black Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Advertisement
Progress Lighting P710057 Adagio 2 Light 16" Tall Wall Sconce An array of geometric patterns in Adagio two-light wall sconce is a nod to the musical description of a tender and melodic tone. The modern design features lights that are distributed around a circular Black band. Mixed metal elements, which are present in Brushed Silver and Brushed Brass accents, can complement monochromatic color palettes that are popular in homes today. Each fixture in the Adagio collection creates a focal point and is ideal for Luxe and Modern interiors.FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a steel shade(2) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDesigned for commercial or residential useCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)CUL rated for damp locationsCovered under Progress Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsHeight: 15-1/2"Width: 11"Extension: 6"Product Weight: 1.95 lbsWire Length: 6"Backplate Height: 5-1/8"Backplate Width: 6-1/8"Backplate Depth: 1"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 120 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Black