Craftmade P6101 Mini Pendant 1 Light 11" Wide Single Pendant Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants

Craftmade P6101 Mini Pendant 1 Light 11" Wide Single Pendant Product Features:Schoolhouse shaped glass shade to soften and diffuse lightRequires (1) 60 watt incandescent medium (E26) base bulbProduct Dimensions:Height: 10.5" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Width: 10.5" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Wire Length: 120"Product Electrical Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoBulb Base: Medium (E26)Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 60Voltage: 120v Chrome