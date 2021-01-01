From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P5199-P8822-01 Markor 16" Wide 3 Light Pendant Antique Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Progress Lighting P5199-P8822-01 Markor 16" Wide 3 Light Pendant Created with mid-century designs in mind, the Markor collection adds a splash of vintage modern flair with a varied offering of fabrics, shade sizes, and pendant kits.Features:Includes (2) 6", (1) 12", and (2) 15" length stemsDesigned to cast light in a downward directionBlack parchment paper drum shade inspired by mid-century designDurable steel construction promotes longevity of fixtureMounting plate included for outlet boxManufacturer Warranty: 1 YearCanopy covers a standard 4" hexagonal recessed outlet boxEtched acrylic bottom diffuser includedUL/cUL rated for installation in dry locationsDimensions:Height: 10"Width: 16" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Maximum Height: 68"Product Weight: 10 lbsWire Length: 120"Shade Height: 10"Shade Diameter: 16"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 3Wattage: 100Voltage: 120v Antique Bronze