Progress Lighting P5197 Fresnel Lens Single Light 16" Wide Pendant Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Progress Lighting P5197 Fresnel Lens Single Light 16" Wide Pendant Features(2) 6", (1) 12" and (2) 15" downrods and 8" of chain includedSteel constructionIncludes a glass shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)UL and CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 13-1/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 76-5/16"Width: 16"Depth: 16"Product Weight: 15 lbsChain Length: 8"Wire Length: 120"Shade Width: 13-3/4"Shade Depth: 13-3/4"Canopy Height: 1-1/8"Canopy Width: 5"Canopy Depth: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Brushed Nickel

