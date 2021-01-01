Progress Lighting P5184 Glass Pendants Single Light 8" Wide Mini Pendant Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Progress Lighting P5184 Glass Pendants Single Light 8" Wide Mini Pendant Features(2) 6", (1) 12" and (1) 15" downrods includedSteel constructionIncludes a glass shadeSloped ceiling compatible(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredUL and CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 8-3/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 52"Width: 8"Depth: 8"Product Weight: 5 lbsWire Length: 120"Shade Height: 8-1/16"Shade Width: 8"Shade Depth: 8"Canopy Width: 6-3/4"Canopy Depth: 2-11/16"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Polished Nickel