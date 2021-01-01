Progress Lighting P5010 Applause Single Light 7" Wide Mini Pendant Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Progress Lighting P5010 Applause Single Light 7" Wide Mini Pendant Features(1) 6" and (3) 12" downrods and 8" of chain includedSteel constructionIncludes a glass shadeInstallable on sloped ceilings(1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredUL and CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 6-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 72-1/2"Width: 7"Depth: 7"Product Weight: 3.5 lbsChain Length: 8"Wire Length: 120"Shade Height: 5"Shade Width: 7"Shade Depth: 7"Canopy Width: 5-3/8"Canopy Depth: 1-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Brushed Nickel