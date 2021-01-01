Progress Lighting P500223 Bonn 7" Wide Mini Pendant Galvanized Finish Indoor Lighting Pendants

Progress Lighting P500223 Bonn 7" Wide Mini Pendant FeaturesConstructed from steelSloped ceiling compatible(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbs8" of adjustable chain includedRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbRated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer's warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 14-7/8"Minimum Height: 14-7/8"Maximum Hanging Height: 81"Width: 7"Depth: 7"Product Weight: 2.42 lbsChain Length: 8"Cord Length: 120"Wire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 13/16"Canopy Width: 5-1/8"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Galvanized Finish