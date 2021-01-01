From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P500196 Shearwater 4 Light 16" Wide Chandelier by Jeffrey Alan Marks Antique Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Progress Lighting P500196 Shearwater 4 Light 16" Wide Chandelier by Jeffrey Alan Marks The Shearwater series embodies designer Jeffrey Alan Mark’s love of easy coastal living. With true California style, the pendant lantern trimmed with a signature Maliblue accent, giving an unexpected pop of color inside the roof of the fixture.FeaturesComes with a glass shade(4) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs required72" of adjustable chain includedRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsRated for dry locationsCovered under a manufacturer's 1 year warrantySloped ceiling compatibleDimensionsFixture Height: 32"Maximum Hanging Height: 109"Width: 16-1/4"Depth: 16-1/4"Product Weight: 22.53 lbsChain Length: 72"Cord Length: 180"Shade Height: 20-3/4"Shade Width: 15-3/8"Canopy Height: 7/8"Canopy Width: 5-7/8"Canopy Depth: 5-7/8"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 240 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Antique Nickel