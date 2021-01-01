From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P500180 Tobin Single Light 6" Wide Mini Pendant Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Progress Lighting P500180 Tobin Single Light 6" Wide Mini Pendant A modern take on a classic object, Tobin’s inspiration comes from the timeless mid-century forms. The tubular arms of the one-light mini-pendant extend outward and are made to form a gentle curve that showcase an etched white glass shade and finished in Brushed Nickel or Black. The Tobin collection is ideal for those who appreciate Modern design styles. Features Constructed from steel Includes etched opal glass shades Installable on sloped ceilings Includes 6 links of chain, 1 x 6" and 4 x 12" stems Capable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included) - LED Recommended CUL rated for dry locations Covered under Progress Lighting's 1 year warranty Dimensions Fixture Height: 21-5/8" Maximum Hanging Height: 88" Width / Diameter: 5-3/4" Product Weight: 4.45 lbs Chain Length: 8" Wire Length: 120" Shade Height: 6-1/2" Shade Width / Diameter: 5-5/8" Canopy Height: 7/8" Canopy Width / Diameter: 4-7/8" Electrical Specifications Max Wattage: 100 watts Number of Bulbs: 1 Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 watts Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Included: No Brushed Nickel