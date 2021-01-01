From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P500158 Gulliver 8 Light 21" Wide Taper Candle Chandelier Galvanized Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Progress Lighting P500158 Gulliver 8 Light 21" Wide Taper Candle Chandelier The eight-light foyer in the Gulliver Collection features arching and delicate details that curve to create an airy design. Dual toned frame color combinations in a Galvanized finish with antique white accents The hand painted wood grained texture finished to emulate weathered driftwood complements Rustic and Modern Farmhouse home decor, as well as Urban Industrial and Coastal interior settings.FeaturesConstructed from steelSloped ceiling compatible(8) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs required72" of adjustable chain includedDesigned for commercial or residential useCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)ETL rated for dry locationsCovered under Progress Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsFixture Height: 33-3/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 108-1/2"Width: 21"Depth: 21"Product Weight: 12.01 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 180"Canopy Height: 5-1/8"Canopy Width: 5-1/8"Canopy Depth: 7/8"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 480 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 8Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Galvanized