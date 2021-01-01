Progress Lighting P500039 Westfall 4 Light 14" Wide Chandelier Graphite Indoor Lighting Pendants

Progress Lighting P500039 Westfall 4 Light 14" Wide Chandelier FeaturesSteel constructionInstallable on sloped ceilings(4) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs required72" of adjustable chain includedRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsUL and CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 25-1/8"Maximum Hanging Height: 100"Width: 13-7/8"Depth: 13-7/8"Product Weight: 9.26 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 180"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 240 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Graphite