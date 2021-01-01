Progress Lighting P4743 Tally 9 Light 30" Wide Chandelier Antique Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Progress Lighting P4743 Tally 9 Light 30" Wide Chandelier FeaturesSteel constructionIncludes glass shadesInstallable on sloped ceilings(9) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs required120" of adjustable chain includedUL and CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 30"Maximum Hanging Height: 154"Width: 30"Depth: 30"Product Weight: 19.62 lbsChain Length: 120"Wire Length: 180"Shade Width: 6-1/4"Shade Depth: 6-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 900 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 9Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Antique Bronze