Progress Lighting P4632 Inspire 3 Light 17" Wide Chandelier Antique Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Progress Lighting P4632 Inspire 3 Light 17" Wide Chandelier FeaturesSteel constructionIncludes linen shadesSloped ceiling compatible(3) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs required72" of adjustable chain includedUL and CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 18"Maximum Hanging Height: 92-1/4"Width: 16-13/16"Depth: 16-13/16"Product Weight: 12 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 120"Shade Height: 4-3/4"Shade Width: 5-1/2"Shade Depth: 5-1/2"Canopy Height: 1-7/16"Canopy Width: 5-3/16"Canopy Depth: 5-3/16"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 180 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Antique Bronze