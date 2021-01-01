Craftmade P4601 1 Light Mini Pendant - 6.25 Inches Wide Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

From craftmade
Craftmade P4601 1 Light Mini Pendant - 6.25 Inches Wide Features:Brushed nickel metal shadeDesigned to cast light in a downward directionIncludes 10' of wireSuitable for dry locationsLamping Technology:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Dimensions:Height: 8.5"Width: 6.25"Canopy Width: 4.8"Wire Length: 120"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 100Voltage: 120v Brushed Nickel