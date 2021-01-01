Progress Lighting P4439 Wisten 9 Light 27" Wide Chandelier Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Progress Lighting P4439 Wisten 9 Light 27" Wide Chandelier FeaturesSteel constructionIncludes glass shadesInstallable on sloped ceilings(9) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs required120" of adjustable chain includedUL and CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 33-3/8"Maximum Hanging Height: 156"Width: 27"Depth: 27"Product Weight: 30.8 lbsChain Length: 120"Wire Length: 180"Shade Height: 8-1/8"Shade Width: 4"Shade Depth: 4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 540 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 9Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Brushed Nickel