From kovacs
Kovacs P4318-647 1 Light 6.25" Height LED Plug In Wall Sconce in Copper Bronze Patina with Pyramid Shade from the George's Reading Room Collection
Advertisement
Kovacs P4318-647 1 Light 6.25" Height LED Plug In Wall Sconce in Copper Bronze Patina with Pyramid Shade from the George's Reading Room Collection Single Light 6.25" Height LED Plug In Wall Sconce in Copper Bronze Patina with Pyramid Shade from the George's Reading Room CollectionFeatures:Copper Bronze Patina metal pyramid shadeDesigned to cast light in a downward directionCan be mounted facing downward onlyCapable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbsSuitable for dry locationsLamping Technologies:LED - Light Emitting Diode: Highly efficient diodes produce little heat and have an extremely long lifespan.Specifications:ADA: NoBackplate Height: 6.25"Backplate Width: 5"Bulb Included: YesBulb Type: LEDDimmable: YesEnergy Star: NoETL Rating: Dry LocationExtension: 5" (measured from mounting surface to furthest protruding point on fixture)HCO: 3.13" (height from center of outlet)Height: 6.25"LED: YesLocation Rating: Dry LocationNumber of Bulbs: 1Product Weight: 2.87 lbsReversible Mounting: NoSconce Type: Plug InShade Height: 1.13"Shade Length: 3.5"Shade Material: MetalCompliance:ETL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory(NRTL). This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely.Since 1954, George Kovacs has been at the forefront of developing the modern and contemporary design concept. These bold ideas have been conceived, then incorporated, into visionary lighting designs. They have become the favorites of today and the bold trendsetting styles of the future. Kovacs lighting fixtures cover the array of indoor lighting including: chandeliers, pendants, wall sconces, lamps, track and under cabinet lighting. Experience for yourself the visionary legacy of George Kovacs in the choice of wall lights in your own home. Swing Arm Copper Bronze Patina