From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P400263-30 Kylo LED 6 Light 40" Wide LED Abstract Chandelier Matte Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Progress Lighting P400263-30 Kylo LED 6 Light 40" Wide LED Abstract Chandelier FeaturesManifest a futuristic effect with the Kylo LED Collection - ideal for any dining room, kitchen, bedroom, or living roomPerfect for modern, contemporary, and mid-century modern style settings.Each metal bar is capped with crisp frosted shades for soft tubes of seamless lightConstructed of steelFixture includes synthetic shadesIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers Includes (1) 6" and (4) 12" downrodsETL rated for damp locationsEnergy Star certifiedMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under a 5 Year Limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 22-3/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 80"Width: 40"Depth: 40"Product Weight: 9 lbsChain Length: 54"Wire Length: 120"Shade Height: 4-3/4"Shade Width: 1-1/4"Canopy Height: 3/8"Canopy Width: 5-1/8"Canopy Depth: 5-1/8"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 1505Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 25 wattsNumber of Light Sources: 6Average Hours: 50000 Matte Black