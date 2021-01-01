From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P400209 Riley 5 Light 24" Wide Chandelier Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Progress Lighting P400209 Riley 5 Light 24" Wide Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from steelComes with clear glass shadesSloped ceiling compatible(5) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbs8" of adjustable chain includedRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsRated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer's warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 19-3/4"Minimum Height: 19-3/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 85-1/2"Width: 24"Depth: 24"Product Weight: 9.62 lbsChain Length: 8"Cord Length: 180"Wire Length: 180"Shade Height: 6-1/2"Shade Width: 2-3/8"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 4-7/8"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 300 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 5Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Black