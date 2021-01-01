From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P400177 Landree 3 Light 18" Wide Taper Candle Chandelier Silver Ridge Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Progress Lighting P400177 Landree 3 Light 18" Wide Taper Candle Chandelier A three-light inner cluster in Brushed Brass appears to float inside a Black geometric outer cage in this Landree Collection chandelier. The frame is designed to dramatically surround each fixture, presenting depth, dimension and beauty. The exaggerated scale and elegant accents are suitable for Modern and Luxury design styles.FeaturesConstructed from steelSloped ceiling compatible(3) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs required8" of adjustable chain includedDesigned for commercial or residential useCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under Progress Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsFixture Height: 12"Maximum Hanging Height: 77"Width: 18-1/8"Depth: 18-1/8"Product Weight: 3.96 lbsChain Length: 8"Wire Length: 180"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 5"Canopy Depth: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 180 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Silver Ridge