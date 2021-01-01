From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P400161 Stratham 9 Light 35" Wide Crystal Chandelier Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Progress Lighting P400161 Stratham 9 Light 35" Wide Crystal Chandelier With a glamorous and modern appeal, the Stratham Collection’s nine-light chandelier features a sparkling string of cylindrical drops and a stunning, faceted K9 glass column. Opulent accent finials complete well-executed design to add dimension and overall depth for modern, luxury homes.Features Optional shade accessories offered at checkoutConstructed from steelAccented with beads of dazzling crystalsSloped ceiling compatible(9) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs required120" of adjustable chain includedDesigned for commercial or residential useCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under Progress Lighting's 1 year warranty Dimensions Fixture Height: 42"Maximum Hanging Height: 164-1/2"Width: 35-1/8"Depth: 35-1/8"Product Weight: 8.2 lbsChain Length: 120"Wire Length: 180"Canopy Height: 7/8"Canopy Width: 5-5/8"Canopy Depth: 5-5/8"Electrical Specifications Max Wattage: 540 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 9Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Brushed Nickel