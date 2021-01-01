From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P400035 Domain 4 Light 29" Wide Chandelier Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Progress Lighting P400035 Domain 4 Light 29" Wide Chandelier Features(1) 6" and (4) 12" downrods and 8" of chain includedSteel constructionIncludes glass shadesSloped ceiling compatible(4) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredCan be dimmed with dimmable bulbsETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 19"Maximum Hanging Height: 85"Width: 29"Depth: 29"Product Weight: 13.44 lbsChain Length: 8"Wire Length: 180"Shade Height: 4"Shade Width: 8-3/4"Shade Depth: 8-3/4"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5-1/8"Canopy Depth: 5-1/8"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 400 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Black