Progress Lighting P3926 Melon 3 Light Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Alabaster Glass Shade - 15" Wide White Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush

Progress Lighting P3926 Melon 3 Light Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Alabaster Glass Shade - 15" Wide Three-light flush mount with dome shaped alabaster glass, solid trim and decorative knobs. Center lock-up with matching finial.Features:White alabaster glass shadeTraditional/Casual style fixtureMade of durable steelRequires (3) 60 watt medium (E26) base incandescent bulbs - Not IncludedUL and CUL Rated for damp locationsDimensions:Fixture Height: 6 5/8"Fixture Overall Width: 15 1/4"Wire Length Provided: 6"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 3Voltage: 120v (U.S. standard line voltage)Total Wattage: 60Watts Per Bulb: 180Bulb Shape: A19 Flush Mount White