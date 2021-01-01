Progress Lighting P3739 Arden 14" Wide 2 Light Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture with Fabric Shade Antique Bronze Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush

Progress Lighting P3739 Arden 14" Wide 2 Light Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture with Fabric Shade The two-light flush mount from the Arden collection offers a comfortable silhouette that is both rustic and modern. The summer linen shades with etched glass diffuser coordinates with many other Progress Lighting styles like Cherish. Features:Rustic and modern stylingA substantial arm suspends etched glassAntique Bronze finishCoordinating fixtures from this collectionMounting strap for outlet box includedCanopy covers a standard 4" hexagonal recessed outlet boxPre-wired6" of wire suppliedSteel Construction1 year warrantyMedium porcelain socketsDimensions:Height: 6.625" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Width: 14" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Wire Length: 6"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 2Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 120Voltage: 120v Semi-Flush Antique Bronze