Progress Lighting P3709 Bulkheads Single Light 7-7/8" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture White Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount

Progress Lighting P3709 Bulkheads Single Light 7-7/8" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture FeaturesDimmable to 10% with many ELV type dimmersHousing is constructed of aluminum - providing years of reliable performanceRequires (1) 60 watt Medium (E26) bulbCapable of being dimmed CSA rated for wet locationsDimensionsHeight: 7-7/8"Width: 7-7/8"Depth: 4-1/8"Product Weight: 3.0 lbsWire Length: 6"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Flush Mount White