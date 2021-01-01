From progress lighting
Progress Lighting P3644 Cascadia 14" Wide 2 Light Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture with Bowl Shade Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures
Progress Lighting P3644 Cascadia 14" Wide 2 Light Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture with Bowl Shade Two-light semi-flush convertible with smooth forms and etched glass that produce a beautiful, modern gas light effect. Can be mounted as a semi-flush or as a hanging fixture.Features: Smooth forms and windowpane style galleryBeautiful, modern gas light effectOverscaled tubing and etched glass shadesCoordinating fixtures from this collectionConverts to pendantMounting strap for outlet box includedCanopy covers a standard 4" hexagonal recessed outlet boxPre-wired10 ft of wire supplied1 year warrantySteel construction3 ft of 9 chain supplied for mounting optionsMedium porcelain socketDimensions: Height: 10"Width: 14" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Maximum Height: 49" (including chain / down rods)Wire Length: 120"Electrical Specifications: Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 2Watts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 200Voltage: 120v Semi-Flush Polished Chrome