Progress Lighting P3601 Marque 3 Light 18" Wide Pendant Antique Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Progress Lighting P3601 Marque 3 Light 18" Wide Pendant Features(1) 6" and (4) 12" downrods and 8" of chain includedSteel constructionIncludes a glass shadeInstallable on sloped ceilings(3) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbsUL and CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 28-3/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 95"Width: 18"Depth: 18"Product Weight: 42.68 lbsChain Length: 8"Wire Length: 180"Shade Height: 26-3/16"Shade Width: 5-13/16"Shade Depth: 5-13/16"Canopy Width: 6-1/2"Canopy Depth: 1-5/8"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 300 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Antique Bronze