Progress Lighting P3575 Eclipse 4 Light 27" Wide Pendant Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Progress Lighting P3575 Eclipse 4 Light 27" Wide Pendant FeaturesSteel constructionIncludes a glass shadeSloped ceiling compatible(4) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs required36" of adjustable chain includedCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)UL and CUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 24"Maximum Hanging Height: 60"Width: 27-3/8"Depth: 27-3/8"Product Weight: 21 lbsChain Length: 36"Wire Length: 180"Shade Height: 5-5/8"Shade Width: 23-3/8"Shade Depth: 23-3/8"Canopy Width: 5-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 400 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 4Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Brushed Nickel