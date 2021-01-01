Progress Lighting P350002-LED LED Alabaster Light 13" Wide Integrated LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Antique Bronze Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures

Progress Lighting P350002-LED LED Alabaster Light 13" Wide Integrated LED Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture FeaturesIncludes mounting strap for outlet boxCanopy covers a standard 4" outlet boxDimmable to 10% with Triac or ELV dimmersCrafted from hand forged steelIncludes (1) 21 watt Integrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmed ETL rated for damp locationsEnergy star certifiedDimensionsHeight: 6-1/2"Width: 13"Product Weight: 3.4 lbsWire Length: 6"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 21 wattsWattage: 21 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KAverage Hours: 60000Lumens: 1231 Flush Mount Antique Bronze