Progress Lighting P2851 Alexa 2 Light Semi Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Textured Linen Glass Shades - 12" Wide Antique Bronze Indoor Lighting

Progress Lighting P2851 Alexa 2 Light Semi Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture with Textured Linen Glass Shades - 12" Wide Two-light semi-flush with white linen finished glass is complemented with a crisp, clear edge accent strip. This collection offers the best of traditional and modern highlight.Features:Textured white linen glass with clear edgeContemporary/Soft style fixtureMade of durable steelRequires (2) 100 watt medium (E26) base incandescent bulbs - Not IncludedUL and CUL Rated for dry locationsDimensions:Fixture Height: 10 7/8"Fixture Overall Width: 12 1/4"Wire Length Provided: 6"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 2Voltage: 120v (U.S. standard line voltage)Total Wattage: 200Watts Per Bulb: 100 Semi-Flush Antique Bronze